Kathleen “Kathy” Rhae Hendrickson, 77, North Mankato passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Kathy was born Jan. 3, 1943 in Aitkin and grew up in McGregor. Kathy received her BS in education at St. Benedicts and her master’s in early childhood at MSU - Mankato. She married Bill on Dec. 26, 1966 and they raised their two children in Saint Peter where she was an elementary and college teacher for 30 years. Kathy was a dedicated wife, mother, friend, teacher and loved her four grandchildren.
Throughout her life Kathy loved to host and entertain for all her family and friends, she would spend hours planning her menu. Throughout her years of cooking she also created 60 different spice blends one of which was served at the governor’s fishing opener. She was active in theater in high school, college and community and loved watching old and new movies and always knew every actor. She was also an active member of PEO, was in book clubs, card clubs, gourmet dinner club and was awarded the bishops medal of honor. She was an avid reader and loved touring public gardens.
Kathy will always be remembered for welcoming anyone into her home with open arms, a hug and then leaving with a full belly. One of her favorite entertainments was dining with friends followed by a hilarious game of charades. She was someone who could light up a room with her smile and kind demeanor and put everyone before herself.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bill; children, Chad (Gina) and Mollie (Ned) Stitt; grandchildren: Andrew Hendrickson, Taylor Hendrickson, Will Stitt and Sydney Stitt; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Clara Farah; siblings: Paulie, Dick and Joe.
Private services will be held at a later date. Northview – North Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.