Kathleen Mae "Kathy" Reich, of Jeannette PA., formerly of Aitkin MN., passed away Sunday May 15, 2022.

She was born April 9, 1947, in Aitkin MN., a daughter of the late Harold and Hazel Bennett Turnock. Kathy was united in marriage to Robert Reich on October 5, 1963.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, baking, bowling, camping, karaoke, and Sunday drives. Kathy loved being a homemaker and especially spending time with family.

In addition to her parents Kathy was predeceased by her son Jamie; a daughter Tracy; a brother Harold Jr. (Delores) Turnock; and a sister Cheryl Swanson.

She is survived by loving husband of 58 years, Robert "Bob" Reich; a son Jeremy (Aida) Reich; grandchildren, Jamie, Tye, Mila, Nia, and April (Joe) Anderson; great grandchildren, Michael, Naomi, Cattleya, Ali, and Madalyn; grandson Cody Haliverson; brothers, Richard (Marilyn) Turnock, Darrell (Sueann) Turnock; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A committal service will take place 11:00am Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the Fleming Cemetery, Fleming Twp, Aitkin MN., with Scott Stinson presiding. The John V. Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Jeannette PA., are assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Reich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.