Kathleen Mae "Kathy" Reich, of Jeannette PA., formerly of Aitkin MN., passed away Sunday May 15, 2022.
She was born April 9, 1947, in Aitkin MN., a daughter of the late Harold and Hazel Bennett Turnock. Kathy was united in marriage to Robert Reich on October 5, 1963.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cooking, baking, bowling, camping, karaoke, and Sunday drives. Kathy loved being a homemaker and especially spending time with family.
In addition to her parents Kathy was predeceased by her son Jamie; a daughter Tracy; a brother Harold Jr. (Delores) Turnock; and a sister Cheryl Swanson.
She is survived by loving husband of 58 years, Robert "Bob" Reich; a son Jeremy (Aida) Reich; grandchildren, Jamie, Tye, Mila, Nia, and April (Joe) Anderson; great grandchildren, Michael, Naomi, Cattleya, Ali, and Madalyn; grandson Cody Haliverson; brothers, Richard (Marilyn) Turnock, Darrell (Sueann) Turnock; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A committal service will take place 11:00am Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the Fleming Cemetery, Fleming Twp, Aitkin MN., with Scott Stinson presiding. The John V. Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Jeannette PA., are assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Reich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.