Keith M. Fischer, 74, Walker died on June 29, 2021 at his home.
He was born May 15, 1947 to Clarence and Dorothy (Doyle) Fischer. Keith graduated from Farmington High School and then served in the Army Reserve for six years. Keith entered into marriage with Cindy Rood on Nov. 18, 1972. Their only son, Andy was born on May 7, 1990.
Keith wore many hats in his life and owned several businesses, including the Deerwood Sports Shop and Outdoorsman Restaurant, Meinecke Discount Muffler of Maplewood, Cuyuna Country Auto Center in Crosby and Mr. Tire in Brainerd. His hobbies included fishing, gardening and building street rods.
Keith is survived by his wife, Cindy; his son, Andy; his brothers: Chris, Mark and Paul Fischer; and sisters: Maureen (Jim) Christopher, Heidi Fischer, Jacqueline Fischer and Denise Fischer.
Preceding Keith in death were his parents, Clarence and Dorothy Fischer and a nephew, Brian Fischer.
The family would like to thank Sanford Hospice of Bemidji for their care and understanding.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Cascade United Methodist Church, Deerwood. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.