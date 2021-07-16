On Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, Keith Gordon Hasskamp, 62, Aitkin, passed away peacefully at his home after a short battle with colon cancer.
He was born March 10, 1958 in Aitkin to Gordy and Breezy Hasskamp. Keith attended school in Aitkin and was a wrestler, taking third in State. Keith was united in marriage to Gina Motl on Nov. 17, 1984 in Neche, North Dakota. Keith worked in the mines in Cuyuna Country. He also worked for a short time in Oregon and in North Dakota where he met and married the love of his life, Gina. Keith later worked at D R Lundquist Excavating of Aitkin as well as Hasskamp Brothers Well Drilling of Aitkin. He loved hunting, fishing, shooting pool, shooting trap, bird watching and anything outdoors. After generations of his family cooking down maple syrup, Keith perfected it with his brother, Jeff and wife, Gina. Keith will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen and brother, Dutch.
Keith is survived by his loving wife, Gina Hasskamp, Aitkin; brother, Jeff Hasskamp, Aitkin; sisters-in-law, Diane Hasskamp, Aitkin and Angie (Tim) Gustafson, East Grand Forks; nephews: Brad Hasskamp, Grasston; Shawn (Kate) Hasskamp, Aitkin; Winchester (Wendy) Hasskamp, Pillager; Remington Hasskamp, Brainerd; Tyler Gustafson, East Grand Forks; Matt (Hannah) Gustafson, Grand Forks; nieces, Melissa Knutson, Deerwood; Shelby (Jordan) Bowles, Grand Forks; 12 great nieces and nephews; many, many great friends and three fur babies.
A celebration of Keith’s life will be held Saturday, July 24 from noon-4 p.m. at the Dennis and Teresa Hasskamp residence, 26744 State Hwy. 210, Aitkin. (Due to road construction, you may need to take Co. Rd. 32 out of Aitkin to get to Hwy. 210). To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.