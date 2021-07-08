Ken Lahmann, 77, Garrison, died peacefully at his home on Round Lake on July 6, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children: Leah (Glen), Jenny (Aaron), Pat, Aaron (Jen) and Liz (Andy); nine grandchildren; and sisters, Katy (Darrell) and Karon (Harold).
Ken was devoted to helping children and families as a therapist in many settings. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and he will be dearly remembered.
A celebration of life will be held by his family.
