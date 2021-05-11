Kenneth (Skinner) Collins, 82, Aitkin passed away peacefully at his home with loved ones around.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Forest Cemetery in Rossburg.
He was born April 5, 1938 to William and Clara Collins. He attended school at the Long Fellow School in Rossburg. He drove semi most of his life. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with family.
He is survived by one brother, Raymond (Catherine) Collins Sr., Aitkin; five sons and five daughters: Steven Collins, Debby (Mark) LaBore, Donna Collins, Diane Collins, Jay (Heather) Collins, Laura (Clarence Leaf) Collins, Kim (Ed) Fuller, Ronald (Linda) Coonfield, Kenny (Kathy) Schleif, Carl (Chris) Scheif; many nieces, nephews, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other very special family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, Ruth Anne and Susan; one infant daughter, Tammy; seven brothers and three sisters: William (Stub), Chuck, Don, James, Elwood, Ted, Larry, Eleanore, Francis, and Mary Jean.
There will be refreshments served after the service at the Glen/Kimberly Town Hall.