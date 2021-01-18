Kenneth Robert Hensel, 73, Palisade, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Lake View Memorial Hospital in Two Harbors.
Kenneth was born June 3, 1947 in Brainerd to Edwin Gustaf and Frances Mae (Tibbetts) Hensel. He grew up on a small farm located about 12 miles north of Palisade. He graduated June 3, 1965 from Aitkin High School. After graduating he joined the United States Marine Corps and was sent to Vietnam. He was given an honorable discharge with many awards including the Military Order of the Purple Heart on June 28, 1968. After over 20 years, he retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Minneapolis. He volunteered for many various groups related to nature and wildlife and specifically since he greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time in nature. Ken was volunteer firearms trainer for the Minnesota DNR. He was a life member of the Marine Corps League, DAV, Palisade VFW Post #1721, Kraus-Hartig VFW Post #6587, Military Order of the Purple Heart Post 194, National Rifle Association, Wood Duck Society, MDHA Riceland Whitetails Chapter, and the Palisade Assembly of God Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Lucille Hoge, Leroy Hensel, Joyce Laird and Elizabeth Catlin.
Ken is survived by his wife, Phyllis A. “Cookie” Hensel; children, Shane E. Hensel (Deb Lorenson) and Shannon A. (Ricky) Gibson; grandchildren: Aerlinn A. Gibson, Dain K. Gibson and Gwyndolyn A. Gibson; siblings: Harriet (Harlen) Simonson, Sidney (Janice) Hensel, Shirley Kehn Johnson, Douglas Hensel, Rodney Hensel, Paulette (Ed) Torgerson and Steven (Donna) Hensel; brother-in-law, Richard Laird and many other special relatives and friends who mourn his passing.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the Assembly of God Church in Palisade. Pastor Greg Kalyvas will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Palisade. Military honors will be accorded by the Palisade VFW Post #1721.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin.