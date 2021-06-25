Kenneth Hunt

Kenneth Eugene Hunt, 87, Aitkin, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at his home.
He was born Oct. 24, 1933 in St. Paul to Kenneth and Anna (Matykiewicz) Hunt. Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Betty Athen on June 6, 1953 in St. Paul. Kenneth was a member of Aitkin American Legion Post #86. Kenneth enjoyed woodworking, fishing and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lois.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Betty Hunt, Aitkin; children, Keith (Linda) Hunt, Aitkin and Sherrie (Dennis) Hatton, Lino Lakes; grandchildren: Tammy Rustad, Robert Wendel, Phillip Wendel, Michael Hatton and Ryan Hatton; great-grandchildren, Jonah Hatton, Zack Wendel, Sidney Rustad, Matt Wendel, Jobe Hatton, Breckin Hatton and Geneva Hatton; other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin.