Kenneth Merle Wischmann, 91, of Aitkin, died Monday, November 29, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin with family at his side. He was born December 11, 1929 in Litchfield, Mn to Harold David and Ruth Marie (Seline) Wischmann before the family moved to his childhood home on the west side of Farm Island Lake, MN. He attended Farm Island Country School and Aitkin High School. Kenneth was a US Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War. During the Korean Conflict he was stationed in the Far East for the final three years of his tour, serving aboard the Destroyer Harry E. Hubbard, DD. 748, as a metalsmith. He worked for Reserve Mining Co. in Silver Bay, Mn as a welder for 23 years. He moved back to Aitkin in 1977 and started The Engineering Manufacturing Company (TEMCO) in the early 1980's. Known to his friends as Ken or Kenny, he enjoyed playing golf, dancing, karaoke, family time and visiting with friends and strangers. He was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy (Mason) Wischmann in 1994, his second wife Shirley (Johnson) Wischmann in 2020 and daughter, Rebecca Marquardt in 2020, parents Ruth and Harold Wischmann, sister Ruby Watters, brothers Harold and Wallace Wischmann, and great grandson Mitchell Marquardt. Kenneth is survived by daughters: Terry Ann Hopkins of West Fargo, ND, Gail (Laurie Baker) Wischmann Moorhead, MN, Phyllis (Rick) Gratton East Bethel, MN, Andrea Lipovetz Golden Valley, MN and his sister Elaine Wischmann, Aitkin. He had 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. The family offers heartfelt thanks to Lynn Zontelli for assisting Ken in the past year and to Bob Orazem whose friendship and golf outings our father cherished.
Memorial Service with full military honors and burial in Bennettville Cemetery will be held in Spring 2022. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. In lieu of monetary gifts or flowers, the family asks to please consider giving to the, Kenneth Wischmann scholarship fund at Aitkin high school. Please contact Andrea Lipovetz at lipovetza@gmail.com.
