Kenneth R. Nystrom, 84, Prior Lake, died on Jan. 14, 2021 in Belle Plaine.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood. Entombment will be at the Salem Lutheran Church with full military honors presented by the Walter Scott Erickson American Legion Post #557, Deerwood. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Salem Lutheran Church or the Deerwood Legion.
Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.