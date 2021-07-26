Kenneth Siebert, 82, Virginia, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Waterview Pines in Virginia.
Ken was born Nov. 24,1938 in Theif River Falls, the son of Paul and Alma (Rausch) Siebert and grew up on the family farm in Goodridge, Minnesota. He enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1958 until 1961. Ken married Donna Grulke on July 25, 1964 in Palisade. He was employed in road construction and worked for Aysta Dairy prior to his 31-year career as a millwright for U.S. Steel Minntac, retiring in 2001. Ken was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia, and had held an office in Steelworker’s Local #1938. After his retirement, Ken worked at Mesabi Community and Technical College teaching Millwright classes for five years, and was a driver for Ken Waschke Auto for three years.
So many lost a loved one this morning. Donna lost her husband of 57 years. Tom (Tina), Paul (Cathy), Todd (Lori) and Dan (Kristen), lost their Dad. Grandchildren: Brandon, Beth, Derek, Melissa, Cody, Matt and Tim lost their loving grandpa as well. Lucie, Stella, Easton and Jack lost their great-grandpa; Betty Harder lost her brother and Stanley Panek lost his brother-in-law.
Ken’s life was filled with love and laughter. How this man enjoyed kids. So many photographs show Ken wrestling with and snuggling his four boys. He never changed, always playing with his grandkids, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Gordon, Raymond, Arlene, Doris and Harold.
The memorial service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia. Pastor Brad Felix will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
Memorials were preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.