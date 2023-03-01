Kenneth Vernon Smith

Kenneth (Kenny) Smith of Aitkin, being surrounded by family, went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2023 at the age of 80. Kenneth Vernon Smith was born February 19, 1943 to John and Emma Jean (Jarvis) Smith in Aitkin. Kenny lived most of his life traveling between Worthington and Aitkin, remaining close to the family as they moved. Kenny devoted his life to sharing the Love of Jesus everywhere he went. It didn't make any difference if he knew someone or not, he made sure they knew how much Jesus loved them and had helped him. He would often share how he was healed from Epilepsy. Kenny would share how God can and does heal, proving it by going through the painful Epilepsy test a second time and was able to get his driver's license back. Another devotion Kenny had was sharing his belongings and finances with whomever was in need. It could be family, friends, and strangers. Often this generosity would be to the extent of sacrificing himself causing him to do without. It truly didn't matter who because he believed Jesus would want him to do it. Kennys work life encompassed many handyman jobs, helping dad with the farming, plus working for the U of M, Shingwalk Resort and retiring from his work career having put in 17 years with Clow Stamping.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father John Smith; mother Emma Jean (Jarvis) Smith; sister Ellen (Boyce} Welch.

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Sunday, March 5, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Deerwood Baptist Church
23546 Forest Road
Deerwood, MN 56444
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 5, 2023
2:00PM
Deerwood Baptist Church
23546 Forest Road
Deerwood, MN 56444
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you