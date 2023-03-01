Kenneth (Kenny) Smith of Aitkin, being surrounded by family, went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2023 at the age of 80. Kenneth Vernon Smith was born February 19, 1943 to John and Emma Jean (Jarvis) Smith in Aitkin. Kenny lived most of his life traveling between Worthington and Aitkin, remaining close to the family as they moved. Kenny devoted his life to sharing the Love of Jesus everywhere he went. It didn't make any difference if he knew someone or not, he made sure they knew how much Jesus loved them and had helped him. He would often share how he was healed from Epilepsy. Kenny would share how God can and does heal, proving it by going through the painful Epilepsy test a second time and was able to get his driver's license back. Another devotion Kenny had was sharing his belongings and finances with whomever was in need. It could be family, friends, and strangers. Often this generosity would be to the extent of sacrificing himself causing him to do without. It truly didn't matter who because he believed Jesus would want him to do it. Kennys work life encompassed many handyman jobs, helping dad with the farming, plus working for the U of M, Shingwalk Resort and retiring from his work career having put in 17 years with Clow Stamping.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father John Smith; mother Emma Jean (Jarvis) Smith; sister Ellen (Boyce} Welch.
Kenny is survived by his siblings, Mary (Alan} Hollingsworth, Karl Smith, Dorothy (David) Espeseth, Ruth (Lee) Titus; nephews and nieces, Cindy (Shawn) Story, Bruce (Dianna) Hollingsworth, Loren (Gina) Hollingsworth, Terry Hollingsworth, Karla (Kevin) Fuller, Kevin Smith, Todd (Rita) Espeseth, Tim (Kelsey) Espeseth, Jeffery Scott (Tiffany) Titus, and Michelle (Scott) Anderson; plus many great and great great nephews, nieces, cousins and sweet people who loved him and looked forward to his daily visit.
We wish to mention and thank special friends, Pastor Wayne Skog and wife, Doris who lovingly picked Kenny up every Sunday for church when he could no longer drive. Their kindness and the Church's kindness will ever be appreciated.
Services will be held Sunday, March 5th, 2023 at 2 P.M. at the Deerwood Baptist Church, 23546 Forest Road, Deerwood with Pastor Wayne Skog officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at 5:00 P.M. in Evergreen Cemetery, Aitkin. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Smith, please visit Tribute Store.