Kenneth "Waabishki Waagosh" Lloyd Wilkie

Kenneth Lloyd "Waabishki Waagosh" Wilkie, 57, of McGregor, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at his home. He was born February 24, 1964 in Belcourt, North Dakota to Emery and Nora (Delorme) Wilkie. Kenneth attended McGregor High School and went on to Vocational School in Staples to become a Heavy Equipment Operator. Kenneth worked for Gordon Construction and Precision Pipeline. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local #49 of Minneapolis. Kenneth was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved to fish and hunt. He also embraced his Native American heritage.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Lisa Wilkie; brother-in-law, Steve Freeman; great nephew, Bennett Burke.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Jacob Gourneau of Mandan, North Dakota and Hope Marie Atkins of Prior Lake; siblings, Gary Wilkie (Sharon Lake) of Palisade, Gerald Wilkie of Palisade and Dale (Annette) Wilkie of Aitkin; 5 sisters, Darlene Freeman (Bill Sweeney) of Lombard, Illinois, Bernice (Duane) Weston of Palisade, Deb (Glen) Weston of Hill City, Gaylene (Rodney) Spolarich of Palisade and Geraldine Wilkie of Minneapolis; 5 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at Dusk on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the East Lake Community Center, East Lake-McGregor. Tribal Rites will begin Thursday, October 14 at 10 AM at the East Lake Community Center. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Workman Township, Aitkin County. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.