Kimberlee Anne Gruhlke

Kimberlee Anne (Miller) Gruhlke, 44 of Aitkin passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at her home. She was born December 8, 1977 in Aitkin to Harlan R. and Christine Rose (Torgerson) Miller She grew up in Aitkin and graduated from Aitkin High School in 1996. She attended St. Cloud Technical College and was employed by Aitkin High School as a Para-professional. She was a member and vice president of the Bit & Bridle Club where she could enjoy riding and caring for horses. She also enjoyed crocheting, scrapbooking, bowling, volleyball, and softball. Family was very important to Kimberlee and her daughters where her pride and joy. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Joy and Leonard Miller and Marie Torgerson, and her father-in-law: Gordy Gruhlke.
Kimberlee is survived by her parents Harlan and Christine Miller of Aitkin;
Daughters: Kendra and Kaelynn Gruhlke and their father Jeremiah Gruhlke all of Palisade;
Brother and sister-in-law: Anthony (Stephanie) Miller of Aitkin;
Mother-in-law: Sandy Gruhlke and Great-grandmother Dorothy Insley;
Nieces: Kristin Miller of Aitkin, Brooke Miller of Crystal, Emilee (Ben) Briard of Park Rapids;
Nephews: Hunter Miller, Alan and Tyler Gruhlke all of Aitkin;
Great-nieces & nephews: Leia Loshaw, Waylon Voss, and Weston Briard;
And many other special relatives and friends .
A memorial service for Kimberlee will be 1pm - Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Pastor Rick Perry will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Waukenabo Cemetery. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
To send flowers to the family of Kimberlee Gruhlke, please visit Tribute Store.