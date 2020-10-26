Lanny Norwood Olson, 79, Palisade, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in McGregor.
He was born Oct. 1, 1941 in Minneapolis to Eugene and Audrey (Rieman) Olson. He graduated from Edison High School and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Lanny was united in marriage to Marlys Gale Johnson on May 26, 1961 in Northeast Minneapolis. He worked for Northern States Power, now Excel Energy, retiring as a lead lineman after over 30 years of service. He enjoyed driving to town and visiting with his friends and acquaintances. Lanny watched all types of racing, from NASCAR, dirt track racing, to drag racing, it didn’t matter if it was live or a race from 25 years ago on TV.
He loved the outdoors, feeding the wildlife, and watching the deer and birds pass by.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Audrey (Rieman) Olson.
Lanny is survived by his wife, Marlys; children: Laurie (Dale) Ricci, Lisa (Bill) Kneale and Mike (Dianne) Olson; grandchildren: Jake, Josh, Mike, Jeff and Garrett, Kirstin (Nick), Kelsey, Katie (Tyler); great-grandchildren: Andrea, Kaylee and Emberlee; brother, Larry (Michele) Olson
A memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.