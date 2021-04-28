Larry Dale Mindrum, 64, Palisade and Aitkin died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was born Nov. 25, 1955 in Aurora to Lamberth Richard and Lorraine Helen (Weimer) Mindrum. He worked in construction and excavating. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing cribbage. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Leslie and two great-nephews, Luke and Brandon Harwig.
Larry is survived by his daughter and son, Melissa Mindrum and Jeremy Mindrum (Frannie Horner); grandchildren: Daisy, Merrik, Dominic, Mason, Mikaela and Grayson; sisters and brothers: Linda Harwig, Lynn Mindrum (Steven Evans), Lester (Barb) Mindrum, Lonnie Mindrum, Kim Mindrum and Leeann (Patrick) Huff.
A celebration of life will be 1-4 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Rustic Trail in Palisade. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements by Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin.