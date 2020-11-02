Larry Dale Mindrum, 64, Palisade and Aitkin, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was born Nov. 25, 1955 in Aurora to Lamberth Richard and Lorraine Helen (Weimer) Mindrum. He worked in construction and excavating. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing Cribbage.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Leslie.
Larry is survived by his daughter and son, Melissa Mindrum and Jeremy Mindrum (Frannie Horner); grandchildren: Daisy, Merrik, Dominic, Mason, Mikaela and Grayson; sisters and brothers: Linda Harwig, Lynn Mindrum (Steven Evans), Lester (Barb) Mindrum, Lonnie Mindrum, Kim Mindrum and Leeann (Patrick) Huff.
Celebration of Life Services will be 3-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at the Rustic Trail in Palisade.
Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin assisted Larry's family with arrangements.