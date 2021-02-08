Laurel Rae Miller, 75, Blaine, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
Laurel was born March 29, 1945. She was preceded in death by parents, Emil Nelson and Wanda Berg; brother Warren Nelson; husband Jerry Miller; grandson Samuel Miller; and son-in-law John Vleck.
Laurel is survived by her children, Jason (Shelli); Stephanie Vleck (Rob Morris); Joel (Yvonne); and Nathan (Kimberly); grandchildren, Ashley, Alyssa, Emily, Sabrina, Erin, Logan, Annelise, and Simon; great-grandchildren, Ian, Leo, Mateo, Benson, Maya, and Noelle; brothers, Bill, Jim (Kelly), and Michael (Laurene); good friend, Jack Mattura; and countless other friends, family, and pets.
In addition to the time she devoted to her family, Laurel worked tirelessly as a social worker for years with a particular passion for assisting teen mothers to find housing and work toward independence. Her love for animals was well-known, and she became very involved with Minnesota Sheltie Rescue.
A founding member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Blaine, she remained lifelong friends with many fellow members. In her retirement, she enjoyed working as an usher with her beloved Minnesota Twins.
We will be holding a celebration of Laurel’s life at Glen Cary Lutheran Church at a date to be determined later this spring.
www.GearhartFuneralServices.com, 763-755-6300.