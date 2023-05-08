Lauretta Ann Nelson, age 88 of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, passed away April 29, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Irene Schlee, her husband Harold Nelson, her son Steven Nelson, and three sisters Florence Skog, Louella Skog, and JoAnne Carlson. Surviving are her four children Lynette (Mike) Woida, Bradley Nelson, Denise (Mark) Hodd, and Sarah Nelson, two grandchildren Olivia and Lauren Forsberg, a daughter-in-law Susan Nelson, three siblings Ceri (Larry) Anderson, Carol (Mike) Kerkvliet, and David (Margie) Schlee.

Lauretta (Schlee) Nelson was born in Lawler, Minnesota. She attended the one room school in Lawler along with her three sisters, Florence, Louella and JoAnne. Later she attended McGregor High School, graduating in 1952.

