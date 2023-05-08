Lauretta Ann Nelson, age 88 of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, passed away April 29, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Irene Schlee, her husband Harold Nelson, her son Steven Nelson, and three sisters Florence Skog, Louella Skog, and JoAnne Carlson. Surviving are her four children Lynette (Mike) Woida, Bradley Nelson, Denise (Mark) Hodd, and Sarah Nelson, two grandchildren Olivia and Lauren Forsberg, a daughter-in-law Susan Nelson, three siblings Ceri (Larry) Anderson, Carol (Mike) Kerkvliet, and David (Margie) Schlee.
Lauretta (Schlee) Nelson was born in Lawler, Minnesota. She attended the one room school in Lawler along with her three sisters, Florence, Louella and JoAnne. Later she attended McGregor High School, graduating in 1952.
Shortly after graduation, Lauretta moved to Minneapolis and worked at a bank. She soon married her high school sweetheart, Harold Nelson. Lauretta’s other three siblings, Ceri, Carol and David were born into the family at the same time that Harold and Lauretta were starting their own family in Columbia Heights. Lauretta and Harold had 5 children.
She enjoyed child care, sewing, knitting, gardening, and canning. She also loved to cook and bake. She always said she was going to write a cookbook, “How to Feed a Family of Seven with One Pound of Hamburger.”
Lauretta sang in the Senior Choir at First Lutheran Church and instilled a love of music in her children. All five children sang in the church choir and played in band in school. Alzheimer’s robbed her of so many things, but she never forgot the words to some beautiful hymns. After a three-year separation, Lauretta is joyfully reunited with her husband of 66 years.
Funeral services 11 AM Thursday May 11, 2023 at First Lutheran Church 1555 40th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights, MN, with visitation one hour prior beginning at 10 AM. Burial in Morningside Memorial Park in Coon Rapids.