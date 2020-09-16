Laurie A. Tarnowski, 67, McGregor died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
She was born Jan. 26, 1953 in Duluth to Joseph and Helen (Kohne) Tarnowski. She grew up on Schultz Lake in Gnesen Township near Duluth and graduated from Cathedral High School , Duluth, in 1971. She received her teaching degree from St. Scholastica in 1975. She taught home ec. at McGregor Schools for 35 years until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening and giving away her homemade presents. Many toes and little hands were kept warm with the hundreds upon hundreds of slippers and mittens she made through the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Laurie is survived by and loved caring for her significant other, Kenneth W. Onstad and many other special friends.
Laurie’s family and friends would like to thank the Riverwood Healthcare Center staff for the care they provided. Memorials are preferred to the Riverwood Healthcare Center.
A celebration of Laurie's life will be held at a later date. McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Service in McGregor assisted with arrangements.