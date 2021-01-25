Lawrence “Larry” Allen Erickson, 91, Anoka/Aitkin, passed Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Homestead of Anoka.
He was born Sept. 15, 1929 in Bethel, Minnesota to Selma and Lars Erickson. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1947. He was united in marriage to Lois Florence Miller on June 27, 1953 at St. Stephen’s Church, Anoka. They were married 60 years.
Larry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He and his wife of 60 years raised their five children in Anoka until 1988. Larry retired from Honeywell Inc. in 1988 after 38 years and relocated to their new lake property on Clear Lake, in Glen. Larry enjoyed his time fishing, boating, snowmobiling, outdoor projects and tinkering in his workshop. He spent many weekends entertaining family and friends with grilling, joking and storytelling.
Survivors inclue sons: Loren (Pam) Erickson, Minnetonka; Leigh (Michelle) Erickson, Phoenix, Arizona; Lowell (Susan) Erickson, Fargo, North Dakota; daughters, Linnea (Butch) Colago, Anoka and Launa Erickson, Andover; brother Selmer “Sammy” Erickson, Park Rapids; grandchildren: Leigh J. (Beth) Erickson, Ryan (Tara) Erickson, Christi Erickson, Ross (Kayla) Erickson, Marie (Casy) Martineau, Michael (Erin) Colago, Melanie (Derek) Wohlers, Miles (Sarah) Colago, Claire Erickson, Lars Erickson, Andrew Erickson, Matthew Herrala, Austin (Kaitlynn) Streed, Mikayla Streed and Abigail Streed; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Lois and sister-in-law, Gloria “Babe” Erickson.
Reviewal services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 and funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery in Aitkin. Friends may call on Saturday one hour prior to the services at the church. If desired, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.