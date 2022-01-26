Lawrence "Gus" Gustaf Carlstrom

Lawrence Gustaf "Gus" Carlstrom, 91 of Aitkin died Friday, January 21, 2022 at his home. He was born December 6, 1930 in Aitkin to Andrew and Lisa "Lizzie" (Olson) Carlstrom. He grew up in Aitkin and graduated from Aitkin High School in 1948 and then from Dunwoody Institute in 1955. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953 earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Gus was united in marriage to Ardys Martinson on December 6, 1969 in Aitkin. They raised their family in Aitkin and Gus owned and operated L.G. Carlstrom Construction from 1960 - 1995. He had many hobbies and interests including: restoring military Vehicles, he was a private pilot for over 30 years, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and loved his many pets. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, NRA, Military Vehicle Preservation Association, Aitkin Fire Dept. and First Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Lizzie Carlstrom, brother K.V. Carlstrom, sisters Helen Mushel and Kathryn Hannon.
Gus is survived by his wife Ardys;
2 Sons and daughters-in-law: Peter (Carol) Hanlon of Ham Lake and Andrew (Trisha) Carlstrom of Aitkin;
2 Daughters and sons-in-law: Mary Jo (James) Osment of Columbus, GA.,
Angela Hanlon of Aitkin, and Amy (Steve) Erickson of Plymouth;
9 Grandchildren: Kim and Andy Hanlon, Elsa Roque, Clair, Jack, Peter, and Joseph Erickson, Azie Arends, and Addisyn Carlstrom;
3 Great-grandchildren: Marcus, David, and Hugh McGuire;
3 Sisters: Anita Jefferson of San Marcos, CA. Lael Carlstrom and Ruth Carlstrom both of Aitkn;
And many other special relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 2pm - Friday, February 4, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Pastor Reggie Denton will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors will be accorded by the Aitkin American Legion Lee post #86 and the Aitkin VFW Roberts-Glad Post #1727. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Aitkin. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
