Leland “Lee” W. Gorsuch, 70, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Spencer Township.
He was born April 9, 1950 in Grand Rapids to Gail and Evelyn (Angermo) Gorsuch. Lee always took pride in the fact he was born in a snowstorm. He was raised on the Gorsuch farm south of Haypoint and attended Swatara Elementary School and later Aitkin High School where he had a great time in choir. Lee attended UMD for several years before returning home where he worked for Scorpion Snowmobile in Crosby. He moved to his Spencer Township home where he remained.
After the closing of Scorpion, Lee worked several jobs before finding his place working for Steve and Carol Reinhardt. He worked the ranching operation as well as helping with auction duties. Lee took great pride in maintaining the equipment and overseeing the haying operation. He was the guy running the forklift loading auction items and the guy running the baler in the hayfield. Lee enjoyed working for and with the Reinhardts as they treated him like family. He always said there was no way he could repay them for their kindness. Lee never married nor had children.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jay.
Lee is survived by four brothers, Garry, Colorado; Conrad, Oak Grove; Thomas, Arizona; and Kevin, Palisade. Lee will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
To honor Lee’s wishes, no services will be held. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.