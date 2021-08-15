Leona Edith Hammer, Maplewood, died Tuesday, Aug.10, 2021 at her residence.
She was born Sept. 30, 1927 to William and Hilma (Siiro) Wirta at the family homestead near McGregor. She attended school and graduated from McGregor High School. Leona was united in marriage to Ernest Hammer on Dec. 10, 1949 in Duluth. She was a homemaker and a loving mother. She enjoyed quilting and embroidery and made many quilts for her family and friends. She loved all animals especially cats and made many contributions to animal rights. She was a member of the former Victory in Christ Lutheran Church of Maplewood. Leona was someone who took only what she needed and was grateful for everything she had.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hilma Wirta; her husband, Ernest on June 12, 2011; and her brothers and sisters: Bill, Wilbert, Edna, Ila, Agnes and Evelyn.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer Hammer, Woodbury and Lance Hammer, McGregor; granddaughter, Kendall Kwilas and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at McGregor Funeral Home in McGregor. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sherriff Lake Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com .