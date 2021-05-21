Lester Erland Johnson, 98, Bemidji, died Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at New Salem Lutheran Church in Turtle River with Pastor Terry Hagensen. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Military honors will be by the VFW Post #1260 of Bemidji. Interment will be at the Salo Cemetery in Tamarack at a later date.
Lester Erland Johnson was born July 28, 1922 in Walker, Minnesota. Lester was born the oldest of two sons to John Elmer and Gertrude (Geving) Johnson. He was raised on the family farm. One year after graduating from high school, Lester enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Several months later he was sent to train in an army combat engineer battalion. He participated in three major campaigns in WWII with Patton’s third army, including the Battle of the Bulge, as a sergeant and mine/explosive specialist. He returned home in 1946 to help on the family farm until his brother returned from the Army. One and one-half years after returning from the war, Les married Irene Rinta in a small, Finnish Lutheran Church in Tamarack. Flag Day 2021 would have been their 74th wedding anniversary. Lester and Irene were extremely active as a couple with volunteer and participation for organizations throughout their lives. Lester was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, snowmobiling and just enjoying the woods. He was a great problem-solver, very innovative and held two U.S. registered patents with several more patent searches. There wasn’t anything he could not build, repair or create. It seemed that if Lester couldn’t do it, it probably couldn’t be done. Both Les and Irene loved camping and traveling. Their travels together have included Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Together they traveled to many 285th BN WWII veteran reunions throughout the U.S. until there were not enough surviving veterans left to attend.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Irene; son, Loren (Karen Sauer) Johnson; daughter, Loree (Ross) Pederson; three grandchildren: Shaun Johnson, Lisa (Craig) Kessel and Rachael (Eric) Martinson; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Elmer and Gertude Johnson; brother, Melvin Johnson and son, LaRon.
