Leta Youmans, age 91, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Azria Care, Clarinda, Iowa.
Leta Carol McKay Youmans was born on March 13, 1931, in Aitkin, Minnesota. Her parents were Florence (Wharton) and Neil McKay. Leta grew up on a farm with her brothers, Roger and Donald in Aitkin and graduated from high school there.
In 1952, she married the love of her life, Duane Youmans. They left the cold wintry days of Minnesota and moved to the milder climates of Clarinda, Iowa. Duane became an instructor of Mechanical Technology at Iowa western Community College. Leta spent her days raising her three children, Christine, David and Kathy. She worked tirelessly encouraging them with inspiration, love and confidence and a strong Christian upbringing. Much of her days were spent baking her wonderful breads, all the while working on creating new recipes. She spent time teaching bread-making classes at the Clarinda High School and was on various local radio shows with her amazing recipes. Leta loved vegetable gardening and spent hours planting flowers, her favorite being daffodils. A happy member of the Clarinda Garden Club, she enjoyed presenting various talks for them as well as her friends in the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) club. As her children grew older, Leta worked diligently as a baker at Westridge Nursing Home and blessed the residents with homemade cinnamon rolls and various breads. She believed they would be happier and healthier if they could have foods they had while growing up on their farms.
According to her family, Leta's best traits are: hospitality, storytelling, encouragement, generosity, creativity, compassion and a love for God.
Grateful and thankful for the wonderful mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend that she was are her three children, Christine (Adam), David and Kathy (Dean).
Thankful for her patience, love, generosity, and genealogy lessons are her five grandchildren, Alexis, Chandra, Jenessa, Aaron, and Nathan.
Preceding Leta in death were her parents, Florence and Neil McKay; her brother, Roger and her beloved Duane.
Leta will be missed by her family and many friends from Clarinda. We will hold on to the memories of her positive attitude, generosity, and wonderful gift of encouragement. She will live on in our hearts forever.
Funeral services were held 10:30 a.m., Friday September 23, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation was 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the funeral home. Graveside Services will be Friday, September 30th at 1 PM in Lakeview Cemetery, Aitkin. Memorials may be directed to Southwest Iowa Humane Society or to the Best Life Ministries. Arrangements were entrusted to Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin and Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa.
To plant a tree in memory of Leta Youmans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.