Leta Youmans

Leta Youmans, age 91, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Azria Care, Clarinda, Iowa.

Leta Carol McKay Youmans was born on March 13, 1931, in Aitkin, Minnesota. Her parents were Florence (Wharton) and Neil McKay. Leta grew up on a farm with her brothers, Roger and Donald in Aitkin and graduated from high school there.

