Lewis (Bill) William Besch, age 81 of Aitkin, an US Army Veteran and Aitkin County Dairy Farmer passed away on September 27, 2022 peacefully at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Manhattan, New York City on December 6, 1940. He graduated from Cromwell High School in 1958. He worked at the Pacific Rail Road from 1962-1966. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and computers. He was a member of the American Legion Post Number 0086. Preceded in death by his brother Martin, and parents Louis and Betty Besch. Survived by loving wife of almost 60 years, Bunny and his loving children Bruce (Susan), Brian (Cindy) and Brenda Besch. He will also live on in the memory of his cherished grandchildren Natalie (Brandon), Alida, Silas (Cassandra), Alexander, Payton and Ashlyn. Treasured family Steve (Victoria) Keil, Jessica (Jeff, Callie, Paige) Skoglund, Justin (Kate, Addisyn, Brayden, Archer) and Jordan (Samantha, Connor, Emma) Keil. Step-Brother Larry Neese, Brother-in-Law Peter Brown, Sister-in-Laws Ardell Besch and Lois Keil , many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. A special thank you to the St Cloud Hospital and CRMC ICU caring and comforting staff. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on October 22, 2022 with Visitation at 12:30pm at the Fleming Methodist Church 41729 Nature Ave, Aitkin, MN. Bill was a pillar of strength, compassionate, showed immense bravery and faith to all he knew and loved.
