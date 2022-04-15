Lillian A. Ojala (Nyberg)

Liliam Ojala (Nyberg), age 98 of New Hope, Minnesota passed away peacefully on April 9, 2022. Lillian was born on April 21, 1923 to Axel T. and Hilda A. Nyberg. She grew up in Malmo, Minnesota, one of 11 children: Hilmer, Ruth, Harry, Arthur, Elvie, Irene, Myrtle, Edsel, Arliss, and Arlene, all of whom preceded Lillian in death.
Lillian was married to Milton on August 7, 1947. They shared close to 50 years together before Milton's passing in 1997. Milton also was one of eleven children: Lillian, Hilma, Walter, Miriam, Ida, Thelma, Mayme, Cecelia, Elaine, Norma, all of whom preceded Lillian in death.
Lillian was a wonderful mother to her 4 children Nancy Schmidt Morphew (Larry), Karen Wagner (Dennis), Rene Engh (Tim) and Myron. She was a proud grandmother to 6 grandchildren, Heidi Schmidt, Jaime Barthel (Ryan), Andrea Nelson (Alex), Lindsey Carlston (Brandon), Katie Carlson (John) and Michael Engh (Janae). She beamed with joy as 8 great grandchildren were born, Cayden, Everly, Jaycie, Paxton, Connor, Maia, Adley and Louis. She is also survived by sister-in-law Wilma Nyberg.
Like most devoted matriarchs, Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family. Lillian will be deeply missed until the day we all meet again in the arms of the Lord.
Service will be held at Living Word Christian Center, 9201 75th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428, on April 27, 2022. Visitation for family and friends beginning at 11 a.m., with service to follow at noon. Luncheon following the service. The family will have a private burial on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts, please make a donation to the charity of your choosing in memory of Lillian.