Linda Marie Skrzypek, 65, Aitkin, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
She was born Aug. 13, 1956 in Minneapolis to Stanley Joseph and Genevieve Caroline (Olson) Skrzypek, Sr. She enjoyed fishing, walking on the beach, turtles and loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Stanley, Jr. and granddaughter, Shapree.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Marcus) and Sandy; grandchildren: Charisse, Lamone, Justus, Obed, Jr., Tyriq, Arizona and Justin; sister, Sherry (John); brothers: Darrell (Judy), Dennis and Richard (Penni); nieces and nephews, Genny (Justin) and Chris; and many other special relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Rabbit Lake Cemetery, Aitkin. Pastor Dallas Smith will officiate.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.