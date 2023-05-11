Lois Ann Lueck

Lois Ann Lueck, 92 of Deerwood, passed away peacefully at Aicota Nursing Home on Feb. 27, 2023.

Funeral Services are scheduled for May 20, 2023 at 11 am with visitation one hour prior at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Iron Hub. Lunch will follow in the church hall. Burial will be at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Iron Hub cemetery.

