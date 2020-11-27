Lorena K. Becker, 93, Aitkin, formerly of Maplewood, died Monday Nov. 23, 2020 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.
Lorena was born Sept. 19, 1927 at Independence, Kansas, the daughter of Fred and Henrietta (Coester) Klumpp. She was baptized on Oct. 2, 1927, confirmed on May 4, 1941 at Zion Lutheran Church in Independence. She grew up and attended Lutheran parochial school through eighth grade and then graduated from Independence High School. She attended the Independence Community College where she received her AA degree. She married Rev. Bernard Becker on June 20, 1948 at Zion Lutheran Church. She moved with her husband to Spring Valley, Minnesota, where he was first assigned to minister. They also lived in Hiawatha, Kansas; Bethel, Kansas; Edina; Green Isle and in 1988 retired to Maplewood. Lorena has resided at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin the past year. She had worked as a secretary for Research Inc. for about 20 years. She was also very active in the churches which her husband had served and had held various positions in those churches. She was a member of the Eastern Heights Lutheran Church in St. Paul.
She is survived by her sons and spouses: Rev. Thomas (Sandra) Becker, New Bern, North Carolina; Mark (Joann) Becker, Roseville; Rev. David (Tracie) Becker, Aitkin; three grandsons: Jeffrey (Cherie) Becker, Newport, North Carolina; Andrew (Melissa) Becker, Arden Hills; Christopher Becker, Idaho Falls, Idaho and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Bernard Becker in 2009, and one brother, Delbert Klumpp and his wife Dorothy.
Graveside services were held at Oakland Cemetery in St. Paul. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to: srtfuneral.com.
Memorials are preferred to the Lutheran Hour Ministries.