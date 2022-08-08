Loretta Lee (Johnson) MacDonald

Loretta Lee (Johnson) MacDonald, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.

Lori was born on September 22, 1932 in Aitkin and was lovingly adopted by Theodore B. and Ruth S. (Hartman) Johnson. She lived in Aitkin most of her life, graduating from Aitkin High School in 1950. Lori married John W. MacDonald on June 2, 1951 in Aitkin.

