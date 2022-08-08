Loretta Lee (Johnson) MacDonald, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.
Lori was born on September 22, 1932 in Aitkin and was lovingly adopted by Theodore B. and Ruth S. (Hartman) Johnson. She lived in Aitkin most of her life, graduating from Aitkin High School in 1950. Lori married John W. MacDonald on June 2, 1951 in Aitkin.
Lori worked as a proofreader and columnist for the Aitkin Independent Age for ten years. She volunteered with the Aitkin County Historical Society, the Jaques Art Center, and Friends of the Aitkin Public Library, served on an advisory board for the Brainerd Dispatch, and was active in the Republican Party at the county and district levels for 30 years. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, discussing Aitkin history, and staying up with current events.
Lori is survived by daughter, Mara Funk (David) of Cheyenne, WY; son John T. 'Ted' MacDonald (Ruth) of Ames, IA; grandchildren: Alexander Funk of Cheyenne, WY; Joel Funk of Cheyenne, WY; Neal MacDonald (Clare) of Iowa City, IA; Scott MacDonald (Claire Hofius) of St. Louis, MO; great-grandson Callum; brother, Gerald A. Johnson (Arvilla Unzeitig) of Aitkin; half-sister Bonnie (Dlouhy) Ziebarth Eisworth of Oak Hills, CA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ted and Ruth Johnson; birth parents, Richard K. Dlouhy and Victoria O. Hansen; husband, John; and half-sister, Donna (Dlouhy) Vodopia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Aitkin.
Memorials are preferred to the Aitkin County Historical Society, Jaques Art Center, Aitkin Public Library, or a charity of the donor's choice.