Loretta Salzer Schloemer, 90, Hill City, formerly of Sartell and Big Fish Lake, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
She was born Aug. 30, 1930 in Avon, Minnesota to Elizabeth (Reischel) and Stephen Salzer. Many of her favorite memories were of her childhood on the farm. She quit her first job to go on a date with Frankie, the handsome neighbor who would become her husband of 56 years.
Loretta married Frank C. Schloemer in Collegeville Oct. 2, 1951. They lived in Sartell where they raised their five children. She went back to work when her youngest was in grade school, working as a cook at the school. She later worked at Clearwater Truck Plaza for many years.
In 1975, Loretta and Frank moved to Big Fish Lake near Cold Spring. They remodeled the family cabin and planted a 5-acre apple orchard, starting Hidden Cove Orchard. In 2005, they moved into a log cabin near Hill City. After Frankie’s death in 2008, she began her annual “Christmas in April” family celebration which was loved by her family. She would bake almost 20 different kinds of cookies! She kept herself busy making quilts, baking bread, embroidering and was always ready for a game of cards, Scrabble or dominoes.
Loretta is survived by her brother, Leander (Mary) Salzer; her five children and their spouses: Stephen (Lori) Schloemer, Rob (Kim) Schloemer, Jane (Bill) Mohs, Connie (Paul) Gerster, Gary (Peg) Schloemer; 11 grandchildren and spouses; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers and sisters: Betty, Lawrence, Sylvester and Esther.
There will be a private burial service in Hill City.
The family would like to thank Serenity Village and Moments Hospice in Avon for their wonderful care during her last months.
