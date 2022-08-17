Lorna Dawn Larson, 76 of Aitkin passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin. She was born June 20, 1946 in Bagley to Oral and Agnes (Anderson) Johnson. She graduated from Kelliher High School and then attended a culinary school. Lorna was united in marriage to Lee Larson in 1973 in Waskish, MN. She enjoyed working many jobs including as a cook. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Lorna is survived by her siblings: Elwood (Ardell) Johnson, Dennis (Marge) Johnson, Delores Kosbau, Zelda McClellan, Celestine Omlid, Lorna's twin Orlan (Lynn) Johnson, Coreen (Dan) Mohs, Gailan (Carol) Johnson, Lynette (Jim) Cook, and many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
There are no services planned at this time. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation services of Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Lorna Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
