Lorraine Yvonne (Lee) Johnson
Lorraine (Lolly) Johnson, 83, Aitkin, Anoka and Dawson, Minnesota, beloved wife, mother,
grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, took the hand of God on Thursday, July 29, 2021 while in her residence in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
Throughout her final week here in this world, she was surrounded by loving family and friends who recalled memories, sang songs and held her soft hands all the while wishing she could have had more time enjoying good health. Lorraine was born in the Montevideo, Minnesota hospital and spent her very early years on her parents’ farm. After her father passed away when she was 7 years old, Lorraine and her mother moved into Dawson, Minnesota and Lorraine spent her grade school and high school years there and also learned to play French horn having absolutely beautiful tone and perfect pitch. She earned and saved money from waitressing at a restaurant and working in a dental practice to attend Lutheran Bible Institute upon graduation from high school. While attending LBI she was selected to be part of a girls quartet that traveled the Midwest giving musical performances and testimonials for the faith school they all attended.
After graduating from LBI, she accepted a call for parish ministry in Twin Valley, Minnesota and was there approximately one year before accepting another call from Zion Lutheran church in Anoka, Minnesota where she remained for 42 years. She literally spent her life in service to the Lord as her chosen vocation. During those 42 years, she also managed to marry a very fortunate young Scandinavian man , raise three perfect children, maintain a home, cook meals, clean and all the while live life as a child of God. Lorraine retired and moved with her husband to their lake home near Aitkin, Minnesota in 2003. There they joined First Lutheran Church making many wonderful friends during that time. They remained there for 16 years during which time she developed dementia and started to have memory problems necessitating a move to a senior complex in Eden Prairie, Minnesota in 2019. If you were fortunate to have her as a friend or relative , you were blessed with the friendship of a lady who was “true blue.” She will remain in our hearts forever.
She was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Helen Lee and brother-in-law John Larson.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 56 years, Eric Johnson; children: Ingrid Johnson (Richard Ophoven), Peter Johnson (Krisann), Kristine (Brian) Gobin; grandchildren: Grayson Ophoven, Madysen Johnson, Karleigh Johnson, Gretchen (Matthew) Sandstrom, Gunnar Gates, Gavin Gates, Wade (Danielle) Gobin, Brock Gobin; great-grandchildren: Olivia Sandstrom, Kenna Gobin and Kade Gobin; brother-in-law: Darrel (Carolyn Thompson) Anderson; sisters-in-law: Sharon (Charlie) Johnson and Betty Larson; and many other special relatives and friends
Lorraine was a loving presence in every life she touched.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, Aitkin, Minnesota. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A light lunch and fellowship will follow immediately after the service. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed on “you-tube” @ firstlutheran churchinaitkin .
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.