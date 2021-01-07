Louis “Louie” Henry Marketon, 84, Aitkin passed away Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2021 from pneumonia complications at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin.
He was born to Thomas and Agnes Marketon on July 6, 1936 in Howard Lake.
Louie was raised on the family farm in Howard Lake. After graduating high school in 1954 he completed two years of service with the United States Army as a tank operator. Upon his return he spent many weekends enjoying the nightlife with his brother Walt. Those weekends created a lifelong friendship. There was seldom a day that would go by that Walt and Louie did not talk.
On one of these weekends out, he met and eventually married Elizabeth Libor. The two of them raised their family in Delano. Daniel Marketon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; William (Christy) Marketon, Hartford, South Dakota; Diane Sorum, Elk River and James (Andia) Marketon, Monte Vista, Colorado.
In addition, he is survived by four grandchildren: Jackson (Kyrie) Marketon, Oakland, California; Seth Sorum, Elk River; Tyler (Chaundra) Marketon, Yelm, Washington and Isabelle Marketon, Boise, Idaho. He was recently blessed with a great-grandchild Theodore Marketon, Yelm, Washinton.
Louie excelled in mechanics and welding. Those skills led him to a successful career eventually retiring from Herc U Lift in Maple Plain. After retirement, Louie moved to Blind Lake in Aitkin. He was able to fulfil his retirement dreams fishing and being active with the Blind Lake ATV club. Through the years, he had made many friends in the area. The BBQ would always be fired up when Dan would come to visit. They spent many weekends riding ATVs and being outside.
Louie was able to fish in Canada several times with his sons and grandsons. Those trips created lasting memories for all. Next time you get your line wet, take a moment to reflect and remember the great times spent with and conversations you had with Louie.
To allow for safe traveling for family and friends, Louie will be laid to rest in Waverly later this spring. At that time, the family will host a life celebration ceremony in his honor. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.