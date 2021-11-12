Louis "Pete" Jerome Johnson - loving father
Louis Jerome Johnson passed away peacefully age of 92 on Monday, November 8, 2021 in Fond du Lac, WI. He was born on February 25, 1929 in Minneapolis to his late parents, Violet & Louis Johnson. Pete had many loves, his family number one, dogs, horses and riding his Harley. He loved singing and playing guitar, he wrote a few of his own songs. Pete worked as a block layer for 40 yrs and moved up to McGregor in 1987. Survived by daughter, Randi (Wayne) Anderson, son, Terry (Kristine) Johnson, daughter, Jane (Gene) Berry, daughter, Diane (Eric) Strong: as well 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by: former wife, Elizabeth Johnson, daughter, Heidi Johnson. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Pete's honor to your local Alzheimer's Association. Celebration of his life at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7110 France Ave, Edina, MN on Sunday, November 21st at 11:00am to 4:00pm. 952-924-4100 Masks are required