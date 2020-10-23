Lowell E. Bartel, Gladbrook, Iowa, formerly of Shamrock Township in rural McGregor, passed away at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 of natural causes.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Visitation will take place Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Private interment will be at the Iowa Veterans Home Cemetery, Marshalltown, prior to the service.
Memorials may be directed in Lowell’s name to the Iowa Veterans Home. For additional questions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.