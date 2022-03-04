Luther Michael Westman, 76, of Aitkin, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his home. He was born May 31, 1945 in Minneapolis to Clarence and Mildred (Bengston) Westman. Luther graduated from High School in Minneapolis and went on to Plumbing Trade School in Minneapolis. Luther was united in marriage to Jeanette Erickson on February 13, 1975 in Minneapolis. He was a member of PHCC as well as Lions. Luther enjoyed making maple syrup, playing bingo, snowmobiling and his pets. Luther will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Luther is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette and his parents.
Luther is survived by his children, Michael (Sallianne) Westman, Angela Westman and Daniel Westman; grandchildren, Jazmine, Jonathan, Emily and Christina Westman and Amanda Pancratz; 1 great grandchild, Isaiah and his 3 dogs, Louie, Rosie and Mama.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 10 from 5-8 PM in Cremation Society of MN, Brooklyn Park. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 12 at 2 PM in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
