Lynda Lou Horsman, 78, Jacobson, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born Nov. 22, 1942 in Spring Valley to Arthur and Eva (Wrase) Leibold. Lynda graduated from Winona State College with a Bachelor of Science degree. She was a fire warden from 1975-2020. Lynda was also on the township board and taught Sunday School as well as help lead worship at Jacobson Community Church. She was also involved in nursing home ministry and started “Families For Jesus” with her husband, Richard and their two kids, Darcy and Thomas from 1983-2019. Lynda was also a member of the “Cornish Hens’ and Chicks” homemaker’s group. She was on the Verdon Township board as well. Lynda enjoyed singing, sewing, farming (cows and horses), gardening, canning and she made the best pies and caramel rolls. Lynda especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Donna Bly and Marian Johnson.
Lynda is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Richard Horsman; two children, Darcy (Chris) Magnan and Thomas Horsman; grandchildren: Kayla (Taylor) Amiot, Benjamin Magnan and Daniel Magnan; brother, Charles “Bill” (Marilyn) Liebold.
A celebration of Lynda’s life will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.