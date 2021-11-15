Lyndon "Dick" Richard Homes, 78, of McGregor, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 in Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby. He was born January 12, 1943 in St. Paul to Lyndon and Kathryn (Hill) Holmes. Dick is a veteran of The United States Navy. He was united in marriage to Sharon Kay Ridgway on June 22, 1989. Dick will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Holmes; children, Richard, Stacy and George Holmes, Mark (Lisa) Daly, Patrick Daly and Thomas (Alisa) Daly; grandchildren, Megan, Rose, Ryland and Briana; sister, Shirley (George) Burk.
Private graveside services will be held in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Minneapolis.
To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.