Mabel Esther (Johnson) Lindgren, 98, Aitkin, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin from COVID19.
She was born Dec. 4, 1921 in Nordland Township to Carl and Frieda (Beneke) Johnson. She grew up in Nordland Township and attended Valpariso Country School graduating in 1935, then from Aitkin High School in 1939, and Teachers Training in Crosby in 1940. She taught at Lone Lake Elementary School until marrying Carl Arnold Lindgren on May 25, 1941 in Aitkin. They made their home in Nordland Township where they raised four children. Many knew her for providing fresh eggs, blueberries in the summer, and Christmas wreaths in the winter. Mabel was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nordland Township, where she was baptized, confirmed, taught Sunday School and was superintendent for 30 years. She was active in the ladies aid which later became WELCA and the Bethlehem Quilters Group. She was also active in the Neighborhood Homemaker’s Club and made many quilts, items for nursing homes, kids clothes for Jacob’s Coat, and received several Presidential Lifetime Service Awards for volunteer service.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Arnold on Jan. 2, 2011; brother, Clifford Johnson and son-in-law, Morris Kewitsch.
Mabel is survived by her children: Ken and Billie Lindgren, Aitkin; Shirley Kewitsch, Brainerd; Gary and Mary Lindgren, Aitkin and Elaine Lindgren, Aitkin; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and many other special relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nordland Township, Aitkin. Pastor Rebecca Hinz will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.