Madaline Saeland

Madaline Katherine Saeland, 87 died November 16, 2021 at Golden Horizons in Aitkin. She was born May 5, 1934 in Richmond Hill, New York to Charles A. and Madaline H. (Brown) Frankhauser. She graduated from Saint Agnes Academic High School in Rockville Centre, Long Island, NY, and then Delehanty Business College, Jamaica, NY. At an early age Madaline enjoyed working. Her first job at the age of 10 was candling eggs at a local chicken farm. After business college, she worked at Special Services Devices Center in Sand Point, NY and Republic Aviation in Farmingdale, NY. Madaline was united in marriage to Carroll E. Saeland on December 7, 1952 in New York. They moved to Cloquet in 1962. Some of her many jobs included working at the Matchmill, the Pine Knot Newspaper for 10 years, and MN. Primary Residential CD Treatment Center in Sawyer as admission/program secretary for 11years. Upon moving to Willmar in 1993 she was employed at Herbergers for 10 years and Walmart for 10 years in Customer service until the age of 74. She had many talents including knitting, crocheting, sewing, home decorating, and gardening. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carroll, son Robert "Bobby" at the age of 9 and her grandson Matthew Silver at the age of 7, four brothers and two sisters. Madaline is survived by her children: Judith (Larry) Brown, Deborah (Dave) Gellatly, Katherine (Rich) Pretzloff, and Patricia Johnson, 17 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Heartland Hospice and the Staff at Golden Horizons for the wonderful care provided to our mother and grandmother.
A memorial service will be at a later date with burial in Old Calvary Cemetery, Cloquet. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.