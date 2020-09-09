Madeline Jane Duprey, 74, Hermantown, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in Solvay Hospice House, Duluth.
She was born July 17, 1946 in Aitkin to George and Lenore (Beecher) Larson.
Madeline was a 1964 graduate of Aitkin High School. She was united in marriage to Robert Duprey in 1965 and moved to South Minneapolis where she raised her family. She was employed by Grossman Chevrolet for many years. In 1984 she moved to Hermantown and worked for the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program until her retirement in 2011. She also managed an Alzheimer’s Group Home for 10 years and was beloved by her residents.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Gary and Leslie, and her sister, LaVonne.
Madeline is survived by her son, Todd (Cori) Duprey; daughter, Deborah Duprey; grandchildren, Jordyn Duprey and Ripley Smith; her siblings: Shirley Oberg, Rodney, Ronald, Mavis, Patrick, and Jill Abernathey; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held for Madeline.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service, Aitkin.