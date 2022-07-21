Madelyn Jane Pollock

Madelyn Jane Pollock (nee Erickson), 94, found her eternal peace on July 15, 2022, at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin after a short illness.

Madelyn was born March 31, 1928, the daughter of Joseph and Esther Erickson, (nee Morris), and raised in Aitkin, Minnesota. Madelyn graduated from Aitkin High School, and Stout State University, excelling in many forms of music and the culinary arts. On September 16, 1951, Madelyn married her college sweetheart, Russell Pollock, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Brainerd,Minnesota.

