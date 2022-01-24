Margaret Ann Klingelhofer, 92, of Aitkin, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 in Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin. She was born July 20, 1929 in Duluth to Oscar and Agnes (Nordean) Johnson. Margaret graduated from Denfeld High School in 1947. Margaret was united in marriage to Ervin Klingelhofer on July 11, 1953 in Aitkin. She was a member of West Side Calvary Baptist Church as well as its Financial Secretary. Margaret was also a Bookkeeper at Mille Lacs Electric until her retirement in 1991 for 20+ years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and playing games. Margaret was known for being a wonderful hostess to her friends and family and loved spending time with them. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Ervin; her parents; sisters, Helen Olson and Catherine Gabrio; brother, Roy Johnson; 1/2 sister, Edith Dery.
Margaret is survived by her children, Craig (Connie) Klingelhofer of Aitkin, Cheryl (Ray) Hyovalti of Anoka, Scott (Rebecca) Klingelhofer of Aitkin and Darla (Mark) Croatt of Aitkin; 12 grandchildren, Naomi (Robert) Burchette, Nathan Klingelhofer, Nicole (Steven) Visnovec, Nedra (Joshua) Henline, Nerissa (Ryan) Taryole, Jenna (Peter) Zabel, Keith Hyovalti, Heather (Mathew) Menonkariyil, Heidi Klingelhofer, Renee (Brock) Stoffel, Kent (Samantha) Croatt and Curt (Aubrey) Croatt; 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11 AM in New Life Church of Aitkin. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Spencer Cemetery, Spencer Township. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin.
