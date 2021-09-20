Margaret Axt, 65, Robbinsdale, formerly of Foreston and Aitkin, passed away peacefully, on Sunday Sept. 12, after a long battle with COPD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Ellen; and brother Kenny.
She is survived by her children: Kevin (Samantha), Adam, Nina (fiancé Dashay Williams); grandchildren: Kayden, MI’Amor, and L’Amour Axt Williams just born on Tuesday, Sept. 14; nephew and niece, Nathan and Nicole; brother, Chuck (Jennifer) and sister, Kathy Axt; former husband, John Heltemes.
Margaret requested no visitation or funeral. Private family burial to be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Benton County on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. Celebration of life to be held Saturday, Oct. 2 starting at 2 p.m. at the home of her niece, Nicole. Contact a family member for details.
Memorials preferred to the family in care of Samantha Axt, 23 91st Ln. NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448, or to The American Lung Association for COPD research.