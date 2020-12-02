Margaret Jeanette Holmberg, born Jan. 18, 1931, passed away Nov. 28, 2020 at the age of 89.
Margaret was born in Dassel, and was one of five girls. She met her husband Richard while working at the Lake Hotel in Yellowstone Park, they married in 1954 and settled in Minneapolis. They moved to Richfield when their sons were young and lived there most of their life. In later years, they split their time between their lake home in Glen and St. Petersburg, Florida. Margaret began teaching in 1952 and taught in the Richfield school district until she retired in 1996. She volunteered for many organizations and was active in the church and choir at Richfield Lutheran, Glen Community and Bethesda Lutheran in Malmo.
She will always be remembered for her beautiful singing voice, adding to so many special occasions. Sunday and holiday services will not be the same without her solos. She will be dearly missed by family and her many great friends made along the way.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Holmberg.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Linda) Holmberg, David (Tammy Briggs) Holmberg and Peter (Lisa) Holmberg; five grandchildren: James (Desiree) Holmberg, Anne (Zach) Bell, Jessica and Emily Holmberg and Tim Oliver; two great-grandchildren, Miles and Jade Holmberg.
At this time, there will be a private ceremony with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Second Harvest or Aitkin First Lutheran food shelf.