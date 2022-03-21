Margaret “Peggy” Kathleen O’Neil Palm, Baxter, passed away peacefully at Essentia St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, surrounded by her family on March 19, 2022. She was born on April 27, 1944 to Percy and Myrtle (Reem) O’Neil in Brainerd. Peggy graduated from the Aitkin Senior High in 1962. She was always a proud Aitkin Gobbler. She attended Brainerd Community College for Criminal Justice, received a certificate of participation from Global School of Investigation out of Massachusetts and attended Brainerd Vocational for writing. Peggy had two poems published and received many poet awards.
She married the love of her life, Jerry Palm in Sisseton, South Dakota, in 1990, making their home in Brainerd. Peggy worked in sales and waitressing. She loved reading, writing, knitting, crocheting, cooking and most of all she loved being with her family and friends. Peggy never met a stranger, everyone became her friend in a matter of minutes. She loved any social get together, spending time laughing with friends and family and spoiling all of the kids in her life.
Peggy will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all those who had the pleasure to get to know her.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; two sisters; two brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her husband Jerry; her children, Kimberly (Dave) Cox, Brainerd; Lorrie (Stewart) Anderson, Casper Wyoming and Robert (Ashley) Borden, Casper, Wyoming; Cammie Springer, Spanaway, Washington and Shayne Palm, Los Angeles, California; 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Pine Lake Chapel, Hwy 169, Aitkin. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
A reception will be at the Hazelton Town Hall following the service.
Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Palm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.