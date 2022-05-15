Margery A. Haugen

Margery A. (Dinger) Haugen, age 90, of North Saint Paul and formerly of Aitkin, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her home with family by her side.
Margery was born February 15, 1932 in Minneapolis to Albert and Ann (Biersdorf) Dinger. She attended schools in Minneapolis, New Brighton, and White Bear Lake before moving to Aitkin. She was in the Aitkin High School class of 1949.
Margery was united in marriage to Kenneth Haugen on Nov. 3, 1948 in Garrison, MN.
Marge worked as a cook for the Aitkin Rippleside Elementary School for 14 years. She also worked for First Lutheran Church and Holder Drug Store in Aitkin. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, gardening, quilting, reading, baking, family genealogy, working on the family tree farm, and most of all spending time with her family.
She was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Aitkin. She served as Aitkin PTA President and Cub Scout den mother, participated with the Aitkin Community Theater, and volunteered at the Riverwood Healthcare Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth;
Parents: Albert Dinger and Ann (Biersdorf) Wisslead;
Brothers: Albert and Elmer;
Brother-in-law: Harold Haugen;
Sister-in-law: Joyce (Haugen) Kehoe;
Son-in-law: Alan Krumrey;
Former daughter-in-law: Lorri Haugen.
Survivors include five children: Elaine (Al) Kruse of Maplewood, Allen "Bucky" of Aitkin, Janet Krumrey of North St. Paul, Steve (Lynn) of Barron WI, Scott (Laurie) of Bemidji;
Grandchildren Paul Tibbitts (Jure), Bill Haugen, Andrew Haugen (Marissa), Erica (Drupal) Patel, Rebecka (Jeremiah) Grady, Lara (Stanley) Joyce, Jennifer Czeck, and Joshua Stavseth;
Great-Grandchildren: Mickija, Hunter, Jayna, Reid, Kushal, Sanaaya, Malakai;
One Great-Great Granddaughter: Myla;
Sisters: Jan Sobota of Pendleton, SC, and Ellen (Neal) Gilb of Blaine;
Sisters-in-law Nancy Haugen, Gretchen Dinger;
Several nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Margery Haugen to First Lutheran Church of Aitkin for the Quilters Ministry.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from First Lutheran Church of Aitkin with Pastor Reggie Denton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Aitkin. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
Service will be available online at First Lutheran Church of Aitkin - YouTube